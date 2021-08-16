Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $17 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $9.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Asure Software will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Carl Drew bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at $302,894.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

