ATB Capital Cuts Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target to C$8.50

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital to C$8.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SCL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Atb Cap Markets raised Shawcor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised Shawcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shawcor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.21.

Shares of TSE SCL opened at C$4.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55. The company has a market cap of C$347.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70. Shawcor has a 1 year low of C$1.95 and a 1 year high of C$7.73.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$276.66 million. On average, analysts predict that Shawcor will post 0.2590207 EPS for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

