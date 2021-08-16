Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 272 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 68.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 63.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA NYF opened at $58.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.53. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.80.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

