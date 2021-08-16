Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $409,000 Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in M&T Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTB opened at $139.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.19. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $88.48 and a 12 month high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTB. Citigroup started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.76.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

