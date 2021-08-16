Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $580,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 180.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $221.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.09 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

