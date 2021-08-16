Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% during the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $215,165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDX opened at $246.79 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.15. The company has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 922 shares of company stock valued at $223,034 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.89.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

