Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,119,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,164,979,000 after acquiring an additional 75,938 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,152,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,057,000 after purchasing an additional 97,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $837,890,000 after purchasing an additional 109,488 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after purchasing an additional 787,040 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 21.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,098,000 after purchasing an additional 707,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

NYSE ETN opened at $167.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $168.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.82.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,790 shares of company stock worth $6,653,984 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

