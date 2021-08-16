Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 148.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

In related news, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $6,501,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $752,377.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,534,162.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,383 shares of company stock valued at $14,678,730. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $126.17 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.56. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.