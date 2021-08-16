Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 948 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEUR. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 238.9% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $59.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.17. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.91.

