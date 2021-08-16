Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.23.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.47. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

