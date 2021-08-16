Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 3,750 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000.

Shares of IYF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.77. The stock had a trading volume of 327,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,495. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.97. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $85.24.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

