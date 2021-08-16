Atlas Protocol Trading 25.8% Higher This Week (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded up 25.8% against the dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00053967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00136472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.32 or 0.00158215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,461.18 or 1.00259558 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $429.73 or 0.00927326 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,177.53 or 0.06856869 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.