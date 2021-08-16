Auddia Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AUUD) Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 16th

Auddia’s (NASDAQ:AUUD) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 16th. Auddia had issued 3,991,818 shares in its IPO on February 17th. The total size of the offering was $16,486,208 based on an initial share price of $4.13. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ AUUD opened at $2.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90. Auddia has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Auddia stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Auddia at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Auddia Inc develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Auddia, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

