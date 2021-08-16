Audius (AUDIO) Price Up 28.2% This Week

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, Audius has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $642.76 million and approximately $16.22 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can now be bought for $1.61 or 0.00003372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00058901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00015626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $413.49 or 0.00868321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00108928 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00044625 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

AUDIO is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,043,525,641 coins and its circulating supply is 400,244,277 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official website is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

