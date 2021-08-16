Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 3.4% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

ADP stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $216.57. 40,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

