Autonio (NIOX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $316,250.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $8.15 million and approximately $316,250.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0873 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00048959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.96 or 0.00134308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.39 or 0.00154120 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,387.77 or 0.99513180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.83 or 0.00873227 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,278.52 or 0.06884823 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,346,298 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

