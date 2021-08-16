Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avalara has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.07.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $165.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.71 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.95.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. Analysts predict that Avalara will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $195,224.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,849.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 1,927 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $259,393.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,182 shares of company stock worth $12,655,392 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avalara by 91.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Avalara by 1,328.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Avalara by 243.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Avalara in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Avalara by 38.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

