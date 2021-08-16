Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.80.

Get Avnet alerts:

NASDAQ AVT opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.53. Avnet has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avnet will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

In other news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $239,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 185.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Avnet during the second quarter worth $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Avnet by 602.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.