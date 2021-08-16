Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, an increase of 265.5% from the July 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AVRN opened at $0.03 on Monday. Avra has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04.
Avra Company Profile
See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Avra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.