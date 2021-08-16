Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, an increase of 265.5% from the July 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVRN opened at $0.03 on Monday. Avra has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04.

Avra Company Profile

Avra Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the provision of solutions in the cryptocurrency and digital currency markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on offering payment solutions to businesses. The company also provides AvraSecure, a range of server security, hosting, and management services that provide managed and co-managed security solutions to meet the security and infrastructure needs of organizations.

