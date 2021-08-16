AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) PT Lowered to $57.00

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AXS. TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NYSE AXS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.46. 3,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,607. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $58.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,413,000 after buying an additional 93,771 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 6.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,010,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,503,000 after buying an additional 413,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,429,000 after buying an additional 122,741 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.0% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 443,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,591,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,022,000 after purchasing an additional 93,855 shares during the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

