Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.25% and a negative net margin of 1,096.41%.

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.21 on Monday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $28.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AYLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

