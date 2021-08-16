B. Riley Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intrusion in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intrusion’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 135.33% and a negative net margin of 203.31%.

INTZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of INTZ opened at $4.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,593,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intrusion by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 440,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 185,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intrusion by 313.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 211,565 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Intrusion by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 203,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Intrusion by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. 16.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.