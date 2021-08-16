Baader Bank Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €5.40 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) price objective on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.40 ($7.53) price objective on Ceconomy in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €4.95 ($5.82).

CEC1 stock opened at €6.45 ($7.59) on Thursday. Ceconomy has a 1-year low of €3.64 ($4.28) and a 1-year high of €7.60 ($8.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.14. The company has a market cap of $17.27 million and a P/E ratio of 15.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.69.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

