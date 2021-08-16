Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $270.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $332.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baidu has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $291.26.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $152.45 on Friday. Baidu has a 52 week low of $115.59 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

