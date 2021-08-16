Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Lifted to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BBVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

