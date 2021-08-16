BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) and American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Head-To-Head Analysis

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) and American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. American National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. American National Bankshares pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American National Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. American National Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

0.0% of BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of American National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of American National Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and American National Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BANCO DO BRASIL/S $8.66 billion 1.88 $1.20 billion N/A N/A American National Bankshares $112.68 million 3.19 $30.05 million $2.73 12.12

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than American National Bankshares.

Risk & Volatility

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American National Bankshares has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and American National Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 American National Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

American National Bankshares has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.72%. Given American National Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American National Bankshares is more favorable than BANCO DO BRASIL/S.

Profitability

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and American National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BANCO DO BRASIL/S 9.99% 10.57% 0.73% American National Bankshares 32.93% 11.20% 1.25%

Summary

American National Bankshares beats BANCO DO BRASIL/S on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasa­lia, Brazil.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, construction and land development loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers trust and investment services, such as estate planning, trust account administration, and retail brokerage services; online and telephone banking services; insurance services; and investment management services, including purchasing equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts, as well as operates 37 automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 26 banking offices; and one loan production offices in Roanoke, Virginia. American National Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Danville, Virginia.

