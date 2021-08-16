Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAN. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $3.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Banco Santander by 100.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

