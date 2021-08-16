Bao Finance One Day Volume Tops $1.15 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $29.15 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00054195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.64 or 0.00135567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.54 or 0.00161324 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,283.61 or 1.00163768 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $423.92 or 0.00917417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,191.64 or 0.06907124 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

