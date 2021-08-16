Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company’s integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. Leveraging its mastery of the four Is – interpretation, implementation, integration and innovation, the Company delivers omni-channel solutions to create seamless shopping experience across various touch points online and offline, enabling optimal and consistent branding and generating sales results that reflect its brand partners’ unique e-commerce proposition. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BZUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Baozun in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, reduced their target price on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

BZUN traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.87. 1,025,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,419. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. Baozun has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.59.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Baozun by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Baozun by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Baozun by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

