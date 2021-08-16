Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) Short Interest Up 81.4% in July

Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 81.4% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BCCI stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02. Baristas Coffee has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.08.

Baristas Coffee Company Profile

Baristas Coffee Co, Inc engages in the production and sale of coffee products. It offers hot and cold beverages including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kenmore, WA.

