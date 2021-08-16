Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) Short Interest Up 81.4% in July

Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 81.4% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BCCI stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02. Baristas Coffee has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.08.
Baristas Coffee Company Profile
