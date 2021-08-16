Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

