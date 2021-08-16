BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the July 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.3 days.
Shares of BTAVF remained flat at $$1.10 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.12. BATM Advanced Communications has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $1.90.
BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile
Further Reading: Derivative
Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.