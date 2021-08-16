BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the July 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.3 days.

Shares of BTAVF remained flat at $$1.10 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.12. BATM Advanced Communications has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $1.90.

Get BATM Advanced Communications alerts:

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and distribution of medical and telecommunication products. It operates through the Networking and Cyber; and Bio-Medical segments. The Networking and Cyber segment includes the research and development, production and marketing of data communication products in the field of local and wide area networks and premises management systems.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.