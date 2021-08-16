Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BMWYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,139. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $39.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.87.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.