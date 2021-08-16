BEESFREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BEES) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BEESFREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BEES) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BEES traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. 65,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,140. BEESFREE has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04.

BeesFree, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on developing solutions for the beekeeping community worldwide. The company offers BeesVita Plus, a patent-pending composite nutritional food supplement for honey bees that enhances general health and wellbeing of honey bee's through boosting its immune and defense system; promotes brood rearing; increases adult bee population; controls Varroa and Nosema infestations; and prevents the occurrence of colony collapse disorder.

