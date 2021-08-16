BEESFREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BEES) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BEESFREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BEES) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BEES traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. 65,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,140. BEESFREE has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04.
About BEESFREE
Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?
Receive News & Ratings for BEESFREE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEESFREE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.