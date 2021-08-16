Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Bell Financial Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10.

Bell Financial Group Company Profile

Bell Financial Group Limited provides stock broking, investment, and financial advisory services to private, institutional, and corporate clients. It operates through Technology & Platforms, Products & Services, Retail Broking Division, and Institutional Broking Division segments. The company provides retail broking, institutional broking, intermediary broking, online broking, equity capital markets, research, futures and foreign exchange, cash management, margin lending, and portfolio administration services.

