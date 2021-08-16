Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 288,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the July 15th total of 153,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,538,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BRGO stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 30,470,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,667,654. Bergio International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.
Bergio International Company Profile
Featured Story: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for Bergio International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bergio International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.