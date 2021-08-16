Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 288,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the July 15th total of 153,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,538,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BRGO stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 30,470,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,667,654. Bergio International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.

Bergio International Company Profile

Bergio International, Inc engages in the product design, manufacture and distribution of jewellery. Its products consist of styles and designs made from precious metals such as gold, platinum, diamond, karat gold and other precious stones. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Fairfield, NJ.

