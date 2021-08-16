BIDR Market Capitalization Achieves $15.82 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BIDR has a market cap of $15.82 million and $25.77 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BIDR has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00048708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00136601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00154088 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,002.43 or 1.00393210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.65 or 0.00873476 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.63 or 0.06846535 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

