Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BYLOF shares. HSBC cut Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Big Yellow Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

OTCMKTS BYLOF traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 575. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.29. Big Yellow Group has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $21.30.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.