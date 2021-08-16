Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $74.10

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $74.10, but opened at $71.30. Bilibili shares last traded at $70.99, with a volume of 24,354 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BILI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.70.

Get Bilibili alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of -49.31 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Bilibili by 57.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bilibili by 93.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 22,413 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Bilibili by 14.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 4.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 217,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.