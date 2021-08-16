Binance Coin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.87 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $69.69 billion and approximately $1.87 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for $414.46 or 0.00872738 BTC on major exchanges.
Binance Coin Coin Profile
Binance Coin is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com.
