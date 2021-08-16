BIT Mining (BTCM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th.

NYSE:BTCM opened at $7.43 on Monday. BIT Mining has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.59 million, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74.

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

