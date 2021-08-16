Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $41,515.16

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $41,515.16 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00048808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00137104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00154223 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,961.04 or 1.00572492 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.14 or 0.00876828 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.69 or 0.06829149 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

