BitSend Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. BitSend has a total market cap of $117,210.70 and approximately $8.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BitSend has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.34 or 0.00450036 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003384 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00012447 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $765.04 or 0.01613838 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,583,925 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

