BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 245.0% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of MIY stock opened at $15.74 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIY. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $445,000. 13.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

