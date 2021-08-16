Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Gap Up to $18.00

Shares of Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.00, but opened at $18.43. Blend Labs shares last traded at $18.13, with a volume of 200 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

Blend Labs Company Profile (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

