bluebird bio (BLUE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for bluebird bio (NASDAQ: BLUE):

8/10/2021 – bluebird bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $41.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $63.00.

8/10/2021 – bluebird bio is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – bluebird bio had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $21.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $86.00.

8/10/2021 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

8/10/2021 – bluebird bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $64.00.

8/9/2021 – bluebird bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/1/2021 – bluebird bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

7/16/2021 – bluebird bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $18.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.59. bluebird bio, Inc. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $62.90.

Get bluebird bio Inc alerts:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in bluebird bio by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 4,861.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.