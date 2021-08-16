Bluzelle (BLZ) Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Bluzelle coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $72.85 million and approximately $18.24 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 40.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00059366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.34 or 0.00866578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00108532 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00044758 BTC.

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle (CRYPTO:BLZ) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,903,487 coins. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

