BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) Director Aaron Hodari Purchases 9,000 Shares

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) Director Aaron Hodari purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE BMTX traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.19. 85,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,939. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $18.35.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.23. Equities analysts anticipate that BM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMTX shares. Maxim Group started coverage on BM Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BM Technologies by 12.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

