Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) PT Raised to $35.00

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 171.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $12.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $468.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $43.07.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.21). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOLT. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

