BonFi (BNF) Price Hits $0.0037 on Exchanges

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last week, BonFi has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One BonFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BonFi has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $305,354.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BonFi

BonFi is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official website is bon.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

BonFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

